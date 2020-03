DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country singer Chris Young is coming to Darien Lake with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith this summer.

The July 11 concert is part of Young’s Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in going can go to LiveNation.com when tickets are available.