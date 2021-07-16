Daughtry to perform at Rapids Theater in November

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Daughtry’s coming to The Rapids Theater on November 9.
Joining the band on The Dearly Beloved Tour are Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht.
Tickets will be available at this site on July 23 at 10 a.m.
