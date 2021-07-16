Daughtry to perform at Rapids Theater in November

Concerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Daughtry’s coming to The Rapids Theater on November 9.

Joining the band on The Dearly Beloved Tour are Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht.

Tickets will be available at this site on July 23 at 10 a.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now