LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Earth, Wind and Fire are coming back to western New York this summer for a performance at Artpark.

The legendary band will be at the Artpark Amphitheater on July 18. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $19 to $77. Those interested in getting tickets can go to Artpark.net or Tickets.com, call 1-888-223-6000 or go to the Artpark Box Office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.