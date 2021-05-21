Kingdom Bound postponed until 2022

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kingdom Bound, the annual Christian music festival held at Darien Lake, has been postponed until next year.

Kingdom Bound released a statement on social media Thursday morning.

Previously, it appeared as if the festival was going to happen, as tickets went on sale earlier this year.

MORE | Tickets on sale for Kingdom Bound at Six Flags Darien Lake

It’s not clear if tickets purchased for a 2021 festival will be honored at the 2022 event, or if refunds will be issued.

Kingdom Bound was planned for July, and right now, it’s not clear if any concerts will be happening at Darien Lake that month. But later in the year, there are some shows on the schedule.

Artists currently scheduled to perform at Darien Lake include Dead & Company and The Jonas Brothers.