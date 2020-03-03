Live Nation’s Ticket to Rock offers 4 Darien Lake concerts at lower price

Benjamin Burnley of Breaking Benjamin performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Live Nation’s multi-show ticket package, Ticket to Rock, is back this year.

People looking to enjoy some pounding drums and heavy guitars at Darien Lake this summer can take advantage of this opportunity, which allows ticket buyers to see four concerts at a discounted price.

The shows included in this year’s Darien Lake ticket are Breaking Benjamin (July 24), Disturbed (August 10), Korn and Faith No More (Sep. 6) and Megadeth and Lamb of God (June 26).

Ticket packages are now on sale in limited quantities at this site.