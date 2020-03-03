Breaking News
Gov.: Two families in Buffalo under quarantine in their own homes after returning from Italy, awaiting test results for coronavirus

Live Nation’s Ticket to Rock offers 4 Darien Lake concerts at lower price

Concerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Benjamin Burnley of Breaking Benjamin performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Live Nation’s multi-show ticket package, Ticket to Rock, is back this year.

People looking to enjoy some pounding drums and heavy guitars at Darien Lake this summer can take advantage of this opportunity, which allows ticket buyers to see four concerts at a discounted price.

The shows included in this year’s Darien Lake ticket are Breaking Benjamin (July 24), Disturbed (August 10), Korn and Faith No More (Sep. 6) and Megadeth and Lamb of God (June 26).

Ticket packages are now on sale in limited quantities at this site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss