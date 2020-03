BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A multi-platinum artist will be announced as one of the performers coming to Canalside this summer.

The announcement is happening at 10 a.m., and Canalside calls the artist “one of the biggest names to ever come to Canalside.”

In the past, performers like Vanilla Ice, Incubus, the Counting Crows and Nas have made their way to the popular Buffalo destination.

