Miranda Lambert to perform at Seneca Niagara Casino in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Miranda Lambert is coming to town.

Friday morning, News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak chatted with WYRK host Clay Moden about the concert announcement.

The country star is set to perform at the Seneca Niagara Casino on September 18. Claudia Hoyser and western New York’s own Fuzzy and the Rustbelts will be there, too, for the outdoor show.

Tickets will go on sale July 30th at Ticketmaster.com. At least 8,000 people will be able to attend, Moden says.

