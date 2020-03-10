Moe. to perform at Canalside this July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Moe. is set to perform in Buffalo this summer as part of the Canalside Live concert series.

The jam band is making a stop in Buffalo during a national tour on July 16. $40 VIP tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

VIP tickets include access to the VIP tent, two complimentary drinks, private restrooms and front of stage access.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com, the Buffalo Waterfront office in the KeyBank Center (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) on weekdays, and the Canalside information kiosk on the boardwalk.

Gates open at 5 p.m.