New Kids on the Block coming to KeyBank Center with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue

New Kids On The Block perform on stage at the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Joe Russo/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are coming to Buffalo next year during The MixTape Tour 2022.

During one of the last stops of the tour, the groups will perform at the KeyBank Center on July 17.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 8. Those who are interested can buy them here, once they’re available.