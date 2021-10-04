New Kids on the Block coming to KeyBank Center with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are coming to Buffalo next year during The MixTape Tour 2022.
During one of the last stops of the tour, the groups will perform at the KeyBank Center on July 17.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 8. Those who are interested can buy them here, once they’re available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.