LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Patti Labelle is coming to Artpark on June 23.

The Grammy Award winner and “Godmother of Soul” will perform as part of the venue’s Tuesdays in the Park concert series.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 6:30 p.m., go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $19 to $57.

Those looking to get tickets can go to Artpark.net, Tickets.com, call 1-888-223-6000 or visit the Artpark box office on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.