Rick Ross is first Canalside concert announcement of 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rick Ross is the first performer announced for Canalside’s summer concert series.

The multi-platinum selling rapper is scheduled to perform in Buffalo on July 18, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

$50 VIP tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. They include access to the VIP pavilion, two complimentary drinks, private restrooms and front of stage access.

General admission is $40. Those tickets go on sale at a later date.

Other than Eventbrite, tickets can be purchased at the Buffalo Waterfront office in the KeyBank Center center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. They’ll also be available at the Canalside Information Kiosk on the boardwalk, which is set to open in May.