Simple Plan and New Found Glory playing in Buffalo in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you think you’ve got a lot of friends but haven’t heard from them during the pandemic, a new concert announcement at Buffalo Riverworks offers a chance to change that.

Simple Plan and New Found Glory are playing in downtown Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 2, along with special guest LØLØ.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Cost is $35 for advance tickets or $40 on the day of the show. Tickets are available at AfterDarkPresents.com, by phone at (716) 893-2900, or at After Dark’s office at 630 Elmwood Ave.

The concert announcement implies fans of early 2000s pop-punk music will be treated to the angsty classics — links to Simple Plan’s “I’m Just a Kid” and NFG’s “My Friends Over You” were included in the press release.

The concert is part of Simple Plan and New Found Glory’s national Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour.