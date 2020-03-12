Strawberry Moon Festival at Artpark to be 2-day event

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Artpark’s Strawberry Moon Festival will be a two-day event this year.

The annual event is a celebration of indigenous cultures, and includes music, dance and crafts.

“Strawberry Moon Festival celebrates Niagara Falls and the many contributions Native people made on the shaping of the area and the global stage,” Artpark wrote. “Built on the Two Row Wampum Teachings that promote all Nations walk together in parallel, with respect, compassion, and understanding to cultivate an inclusive community for our shared future, this year’s Festival promises to be even bigger than last year.

Taking place on June 27 and 28, the festival will feature performances by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Jon Lehrer Dance Company, Blue Rodeo and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

The Strawberry Moon Concert, which takes place on the second day of the festival from 4-9 p.m., costs $22 to attend. Blue Rodeo, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rumble: The Concert and Freightrain will perform at that time.

Reserved VIP seating for the festival’s first day costs $50.

Tickets are available at tickets.com, artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office.