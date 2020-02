DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Black Keys are coming back to western New York, with special guests Gary Clark, Jr. and Yola.

As part of an expansion of the Let’s Rock Tour, the blues rockers will perform at Darien Lake on August 14. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $199.50.

Those looking to get tickets can go to Ticketmaster or LiveNation.com when they’re on sale.