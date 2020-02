BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of The After Hours Tour, The Weeknd will perform in Buffalo on September 1.

The pop singer will be joined by Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver for a 7 p.m. performance at the KeyBank Center.

Tickets for the show go on sale February 28 at 11 a.m. Prices range from $29.75 to $125.75.

Those looking to get tickets can go to LiveNation.com or Tickets.com when they go on sale.