Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Buffalo this December

Chris Caffery, Roddy Chong, David Z and Joel Hoekstra of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform onstage during an exclusive performance at The iHeartRadio Theater in New York at iHeartRadio Theater on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for iHeart Radio)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring the holiday cheer to KeyBank Center during an 8 p.m. show on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the group announced Monday.

TSO will perform its “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster starting at $49.50. All state and local regulations at the time of the show will be enforced.

TSO didn’t perform last year due to the pandemic. In years past, they have played two shows in Buffalo.