Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Buffalo this December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring the holiday cheer to KeyBank Center during an 8 p.m. show on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the group announced Monday.
TSO will perform its “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster starting at $49.50. All state and local regulations at the time of the show will be enforced.
TSO didn’t perform last year due to the pandemic. In years past, they have played two shows in Buffalo.
The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament,” “Promises To Keep,” “This Christmas Day,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” and the epic “Old City Bar.” The rock opera also features such TSO classics as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.” “Additionally, the tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.TSO
