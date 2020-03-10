Wilco, Sleater-Kinney to perform at Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are co-headlining a tour this summer, and one of the stops is in Lewiston.

The bands are scheduled to play at the Artpark Amphitheater on August 27 at 6 p.m. They will be joined by supporting act NNAMDI.

Tickets for the concert, which cost between $55 and $65, go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Those interested in getting tickets can go to Artpark.net or Tickets.com, call 1-888-223-6000 or go to the Artpark Box Office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.