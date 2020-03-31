Zac Brown Band cancels summer tour

(WIVB) — Zac Brown Band has cancelled their summer tour, which included a stop at Darien Lake.

Originally, the Roar With the Lions Tour was supposed to come to Darien Lake on June 14. Brown says it was a hard decision to come to, but ultimately believed it was the right thing to do.

“This is really strange circumstances because normally in a depression or whatever, entertainment and music always survives,” Brown said. “You know, people want to feel good, they want to come out and see music and we want to be able to be there as a beacon to remind them that everything’s going to be okay through hard times. But this has been crippling because people can’t gather together.”

Anyone who purchased a ticket is entitled to a full refund.