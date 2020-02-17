Live Now
Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500

Winners of this year’s Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The winners of the 13th annual Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament have been announced.

Here they all are, separated by divisions and subdivisions:

  • Jagr Bombs – 30+ 
  • Cortese Construction – 20+ Novice Blue 
  • Lady Ghosts – Women’s
  • WYRK – 30+ Advanced
  • Black Nickel Cats – 21+ Novice Blue Light
  • Thundercats – 21+ Novice Blue Light
  • Buzz – 21 Intermediate Blue
  • Wipe Me Down – 21 Advanced 
  • Blue Jays – 21 Intermediate Blue 
  • Biere – 21 Intermediate Blue 
  • Sixty 8 Plus One – 21 Intermediate Labatt ice 
  • Ice Wolves – 21 Intermediate BL 
  • Nims – 21 Novice Blue 
  • Easton Fection – 21 Novice Blue 
  • Lancaster Redskins – 30 Novice Blue
  • Lakeview – 21 Intermediate Blue Light 
  • Healthy Scratch – 30 Intermediate Blue 
  • Puckin Drunk – 30 Novice Blue Light 
  • Purple Reign – 30 Novice Blue Light 
  • Silver Acre Superstars- 40 Intermediate
  • Team Missle – 40 Novice
  • Try It – 50 +
  • Turtles – 30+ Intermediate Blue Light 
  • Hitmen – 40 Novice 
  • Vets – 30+ Intermediate Blue Light
  • Buffalo Brew Bus – 40+ Intermediate

MORE | 13th Annual Labatt Pond Hockey Tournament

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss