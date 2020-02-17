Winners of this year’s Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The winners of the 13th annual Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament have been announced.
Here they all are, separated by divisions and subdivisions:
- Jagr Bombs – 30+
- Cortese Construction – 20+ Novice Blue
- Lady Ghosts – Women’s
- WYRK – 30+ Advanced
- Black Nickel Cats – 21+ Novice Blue Light
- Thundercats – 21+ Novice Blue Light
- Buzz – 21 Intermediate Blue
- Wipe Me Down – 21 Advanced
- Blue Jays – 21 Intermediate Blue
- Biere – 21 Intermediate Blue
- Sixty 8 Plus One – 21 Intermediate Labatt ice
- Ice Wolves – 21 Intermediate BL
- Nims – 21 Novice Blue
- Easton Fection – 21 Novice Blue
- Lancaster Redskins – 30 Novice Blue
- Lakeview – 21 Intermediate Blue Light
- Healthy Scratch – 30 Intermediate Blue
- Puckin Drunk – 30 Novice Blue Light
- Purple Reign – 30 Novice Blue Light
- Silver Acre Superstars- 40 Intermediate
- Team Missle – 40 Novice
- Try It – 50 +
- Turtles – 30+ Intermediate Blue Light
- Hitmen – 40 Novice
- Vets – 30+ Intermediate Blue Light
- Buffalo Brew Bus – 40+ Intermediate
MORE | 13th Annual Labatt Pond Hockey Tournament