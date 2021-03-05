Fish Fry Friday: Frank’s Grille in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each Friday through lent News 4 is showing off the best fish fry spots across Western New York. This week you voted for Frank’s Grille on Broadway in Lancaster.

Frank’s Grille opened in 1958, when it was selling its’ fish fry for just 65 cents.

Dan Amatura took over nearly three decades ago. “I used to come here when I was younger and I just loved the place,” he said. “They had one of the best roast beef sandwiches around.”

He’s kept the focus on the customer’s favorite classics, like the beef and of course the fish fry. Frank’s prepares it’s 12-14 oz Alaskan cod in a variety of ways. ” Beer battered ,breaded, baked, broiled, Cajun broiled,” said Amatura.

Each comes with all the home made fixings like home made mac n’ cheese, fries, coleslaw, a baked potato or potato salad.

Frank’s expects to dish out more than 300 tonight alone. Due to demand, it has added Fish Fry Wednesdays and Saturdays, too. The restaurant also offers salmon, grouper and a variety of other fish.

Amatura credits much of the restaurant’s success to his loyal customers and staff.

More info: 5820 Broadway Street • Lancaster, NY 14086 • 716.681.3440 • franksgrille@gmail.com