Fish Fry Fridays: Butera’s

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each Friday through Lent, News 4 is highlighting some of the best places to enjoy a meal across Western New York. This week, our Gabrielle Mediak stopped by Butera’s on Main Street in Hamburg.

Each Friday, Butera’s dishes out hundreds of beer battered fish fries. But what’s unique is its broiled haddock, made right in its brick oven! A healthier option, with the choice of Cajun of lemon pepper.

Each fish comes with sweet potato wedges, house-made macaroni salad, and fresh coleslaw!

It also offers craft beers made right on site and brick oven craft pizzas.

