Gadawski’s celebrates 98 years

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Enjoying a Gadawski’s Fish Fry is a tradition that spans nearly a century!

Gadawski’s has become a staple in the Niagara Falls community. The restaurant and bar on Falls Street dishes out hundreds of fish fries on Fridays – all year long. But it really picks up during the Lenten season.

It was owned by the late Eddie Gadawski, who if you couldn’t guess was a big Notre Dame fan. He’s remembered for his love of the game and for the kindness he showed each and every patron.

Today his children over see the restaurant. Brother sister duo, Fred and Mary Beth are hard at work, making fish fries and homemade pierogi.

Just like their father always did, the Gadawski’s treat customers like one of their own. And they hope to continue his legacy for years to come.

For more information head here: https://www.facebook.com/Gadawskis/