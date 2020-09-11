Go-to tailgating treats: Dips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Getting you ready for Sunday’s Bills season opener News 4’s Dave Greber has prepared some go-to tailgating treats that you can make too!
Seven Layer Dip
A cold dip that can be made ahead and chilled for up to two days, covered. Serve with a hefty chip, like tortilla chips or Scoops Fritos.
(Makes a 9″ pie plate or 8×8 dish. Increase amounts for larger dish, like a 9 1/2 x 13)
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg softened cream cheese
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 1 can refried beans (or about a cup and a half)
- 1 to 1 1/2 cup prepared guacamole
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions (green and white parts)
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups shredded lettuce
- 1 large tomato, diced
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese (could also use Monterey Jack)
Directions:
- Mix cream cheese and taco seasoning packet until combined well.
- Spread as the first layer on the dish.
- Spread refried beans on top of cream cheese mixture.
- Spread guacamole on top of beans.
- Top with shredded cheese.
- Finish with green onions, then lettuce, then tomato.
- Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Optional toppings:
Sliced black or green olives, sliced green chilies, roasted and sliced red or poblano pepper, sliced banana pepper.
Skyline Dip
A popular dip-take on a Cincinnati-style cheese coney, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Makes an 8×8 dish. Increase ingredients for larger servings.
Ingredients:
- 1 package softened cream cheese
- 1 can Skyline (or your favorite beanless chili)
- 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded
(Tip: Shredding the cheese yourself is best here because additives and anti-clumping coatings in pre-shredded cheese can make a mess of the finished product, out of the oven and as it cools.)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Spread cream cheese on 8×8 dish.
- Top with the chili.
- Top the chili with the cheese.
- Bake uncovered for 15-20 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly.
- This dip can be assembled (pre-baked) two to three days in advance, covered tightly.
- Serve with tortilla chips, or better yet, Fritos Scoops.
Optional:
Because this is a dip-take on a cheese coney (which can be ordered with diced onions and yellow mustard), feel free to add diced white onions on top of the cheese (either before or after baking), and/or 1-2 TBSP yellow mustard stirred into the softened cream cheese.
Beef on Weck Dip
A dip-take on the classic Buffalo sandwich — with all the flavor PLUS cheese! This one is sure to be a crowd-pleaser well beyond Western New York. Makes enough to fill an 8×8 or similar size dish.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs chopped sirloin or ribeye
- Shredded horseradish, to taste (I added about a half a cup)
- 8 oz. each shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, plus enough cheese to cover while baking about 4 oz.
- 1 block softened cream cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 TBSP caraway seeds, toasted, plus enough to sprinkle over the top (about 1 tsp)
- Sea salt (enough to sprinkle over the top, about 1 tsp)
- 1 TBSP olive oil
- Pita chips or sliced, toasted baguette for dipping
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375.
- Rough chop the thin steak slices so the meat is almost shredded.
- Heat olive oil in a pan and brown the beef.
- Set aside.
- Toast caraway seeds in a dry pan over medium heat, shaking the pan regularly.
- Remove and set aside when fragrant, about 3-4 minutes.
- In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, horseradish, toasted caraway seeds, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses and beef.
- Scoop into baking dish and top with additional cheese, caraway seeds, and a sprinkle of sea salt.
- Bake until heated through and cheese on top is bubbly.
- Serve with toasted baguette slices and/or pita chips.
Beer Cheese Dip with Sausage
It’s a basic, sharp-cheddar beer cheese, extra thick with sausage.
Ingredients:
- 4 TBSP butter
- 5 TBSP flour
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 8-12 oz beer
- 1/2 onion
- 4 cloves chopped garlic
- 2 cups cheddar cheese
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 2 TBSP whole grain mustard hot sauce
Directions:
- Make a basic bechamel: Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over medium heat.
- Stir in flour and continue to stir as the roux cooks.
- Allow the roux to turn a light tan and has a nutty aroma.
- Slowly whisk in the milk, then the beer, stirring out any lumps.
- The bechamel will thicken after it comes to a boil.
- Stir in the cheddar and the cream cheese and allow it to melt.
- Stir in sausage, garlic and onion.
- Allow to thicken to your desired consistency.