Go-to tailgating treats: Dips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Getting you ready for Sunday’s Bills season opener News 4’s Dave Greber has prepared some go-to tailgating treats that you can make too!

Seven Layer Dip

A cold dip that can be made ahead and chilled for up to two days, covered. Serve with a hefty chip, like tortilla chips or Scoops Fritos.

(Makes a 9″ pie plate or 8×8 dish. Increase amounts for larger dish, like a 9 1/2 x 13)

Ingredients:

1 pkg softened cream cheese

1 packet taco seasoning

1 can refried beans (or about a cup and a half)

1 to 1 1/2 cup prepared guacamole

1/2 cup sliced green onions (green and white parts)

1 to 1 1/2 cups shredded lettuce

1 large tomato, diced

1 to 1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese (could also use Monterey Jack)

Directions:

Mix cream cheese and taco seasoning packet until combined well. Spread as the first layer on the dish. Spread refried beans on top of cream cheese mixture. Spread guacamole on top of beans. Top with shredded cheese. Finish with green onions, then lettuce, then tomato. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Optional toppings:

Sliced black or green olives, sliced green chilies, roasted and sliced red or poblano pepper, sliced banana pepper.

Skyline Dip

A popular dip-take on a Cincinnati-style cheese coney, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Makes an 8×8 dish. Increase ingredients for larger servings.

Ingredients:

1 package softened cream cheese

1 can Skyline (or your favorite beanless chili)

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded

(Tip: Shredding the cheese yourself is best here because additives and anti-clumping coatings in pre-shredded cheese can make a mess of the finished product, out of the oven and as it cools.)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread cream cheese on 8×8 dish. Top with the chili. Top the chili with the cheese. Bake uncovered for 15-20 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly. This dip can be assembled (pre-baked) two to three days in advance, covered tightly. Serve with tortilla chips, or better yet, Fritos Scoops.

Optional:

Because this is a dip-take on a cheese coney (which can be ordered with diced onions and yellow mustard), feel free to add diced white onions on top of the cheese (either before or after baking), and/or 1-2 TBSP yellow mustard stirred into the softened cream cheese.

Beef on Weck Dip

A dip-take on the classic Buffalo sandwich — with all the flavor PLUS cheese! This one is sure to be a crowd-pleaser well beyond Western New York. Makes enough to fill an 8×8 or similar size dish.

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs chopped sirloin or ribeye

Shredded horseradish, to taste (I added about a half a cup)

8 oz. each shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, plus enough cheese to cover while baking about 4 oz.

1 block softened cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

2 TBSP caraway seeds, toasted, plus enough to sprinkle over the top (about 1 tsp)

Sea salt (enough to sprinkle over the top, about 1 tsp)

1 TBSP olive oil

Pita chips or sliced, toasted baguette for dipping

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375. Rough chop the thin steak slices so the meat is almost shredded. Heat olive oil in a pan and brown the beef. Set aside. Toast caraway seeds in a dry pan over medium heat, shaking the pan regularly. Remove and set aside when fragrant, about 3-4 minutes. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, horseradish, toasted caraway seeds, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses and beef. Scoop into baking dish and top with additional cheese, caraway seeds, and a sprinkle of sea salt. Bake until heated through and cheese on top is bubbly. Serve with toasted baguette slices and/or pita chips.

Beer Cheese Dip with Sausage

It’s a basic, sharp-cheddar beer cheese, extra thick with sausage.

Ingredients:

4 TBSP butter

5 TBSP flour

1/2 cup whole milk

8-12 oz beer

1/2 onion

4 cloves chopped garlic

2 cups cheddar cheese

4 oz cream cheese

2 TBSP whole grain mustard hot sauce

Directions: