Go-to tailgating treats: Fun tailgating ideas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Getting you ready for Sunday’s Bills season opener News 4’s Dave Greber has prepared some go-to tailgating treats that you can make too!
BBQ Mac and Cheese
Ingredients:
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 TBSP dry mustard
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 5 cups whole milk
- 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 pound elbow macaroni
- 2 cups (or about 1-1 1/2 lbs) pulled pork, with BBQ sauce
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Add macaroni and 1 tablespoon salt to boiling water, until tender but still al dente, about 6-7 minutes.
- Drain macaroni and set aside.
- Melt butter in empty pot over medium-high heat.
- Whisk in flour, mustard, cayenne, and salt and cook for 1 minute, stirring to prevent burning.
- Slowly whisk in milk until smooth, and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium, and cook, whisking occasionally until thickened to consistency of heavy cream, about 5 minutes.
- Whisk in cheeses until fully melted.
- Add macaroni and cheese mixture, toss.
- Add pulled pork and toss again.
- Add entire mixture to a buttered dish, and top with additional cheese.
- Bake until heated through and bubbly, 12-15 min.
- Pour mixture into 13 by 9-inch broiler-safe baking dish.
- Top with bread-crumb mixture and broil until crumbs are deep golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes, rotating dish if necessary for even browning.
- Let rest for 5 minutes. Serve.
Ham and Swiss Sliders
Ingredients:
- Sliced ham
- Sliced swiss
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1/2 cup yellow mustard
- 2 TBSP poppy seeds
- 1/2 onion, diced
- 3 TBSP butter
- 1 package buns (I like mini potato, or Hawaiian sliders)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Saute onions in butter over medium heat until softened but not browned. Set aside.
- Mix mayo, mustard, and poppy seeds.
- Add cooled onions.
- Spread mayo-mustard mix on both sides of the buns.
- Top with ham and cheese.
- Wrap each sandwich in foil like a pocket (loosely) to allow air to circulate (this will allow the buns to crisp up rather than getting soggy.)
- Bake 8-10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and buns are toasted.
- Serve warm.
Wonton Jalepeno Poppers
Makes 24 filled wontons
Ingredients:
- 24 wonton wrappers
- 1 package of softened cream cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 lb thick-sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 3 jalepenos, seeded and diced
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350
- Coat a muffin tin (small or medium size) with cooking spray and press wontons into wells making folded cups.
- Bake until toasted and crisp, about 8-10 minutes.
- Set aside to cool.
- Soften cream cheese and mix with sour cream, shredded cheddar, diced jalapenos, and crumbled bacon.
- Pipe or drop mixture into wonton cups.
- Top with additional cheese and slide back into the oven to heat through about 8-10 minutes.
- Serve hot or warm.
Tip: If you like a little more heat, keep the ribs and seeds in the jalapenos. Otherwise, discard, and the peppers will give plenty of fresh pepper flavor, with a lot less spice.
Breakfast Pizza
Make it easy on yourself! Buy an already made pizza dough or use a naan or other flatbread.
Ingredients:
- 1 naan or flatbread
- 6 eggs, scrambled
- 1/2 lb bacon
- 1/2 lb breakfast sausage
- 1-2 cups desired cheese (I like cheddar with this one)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400.
- Cook bacon and crumble. Set aside.
- Cook sausages.
- Cool and slice into discs. Set aside.
- Soft scrambled eggs (Cooking them under will allow them to finish cooking in the oven.)
- Assemble starting with eggs then cheese then meats.
- Bake for 12-14 min, or until edges are browned and cheese is bubbly.
Optional: Toast the flatbread in advance. Coat with olive oil, sprinkled with salt and pepper. Bake directly on the rack at 400 for 6-8 minutes. This will assure a crispier crust if you’re not using a pizza stone. Also, feel free to use a base sauce for the pizza, like melted garlic butter or a light coating of cream cheese.