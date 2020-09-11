Go-to tailgating treats: Fun tailgating ideas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Getting you ready for Sunday’s Bills season opener News 4’s Dave Greber has prepared some go-to tailgating treats that you can make too!

BBQ Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 TBSP dry mustard

1 pinch cayenne pepper

5 cups whole milk

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 pound elbow macaroni

2 cups (or about 1-1 1/2 lbs) pulled pork, with BBQ sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add macaroni and 1 tablespoon salt to boiling water, until tender but still al dente, about 6-7 minutes. Drain macaroni and set aside. Melt butter in empty pot over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, mustard, cayenne, and salt and cook for 1 minute, stirring to prevent burning. Slowly whisk in milk until smooth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, whisking occasionally until thickened to consistency of heavy cream, about 5 minutes. Whisk in cheeses until fully melted. Add macaroni and cheese mixture, toss. Add pulled pork and toss again. Add entire mixture to a buttered dish, and top with additional cheese. Bake until heated through and bubbly, 12-15 min. Pour mixture into 13 by 9-inch broiler-safe baking dish. Top with bread-crumb mixture and broil until crumbs are deep golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes, rotating dish if necessary for even browning. Let rest for 5 minutes. Serve.

Ham and Swiss Sliders

Ingredients:

Sliced ham

Sliced swiss

1/2 cup mayo

1/2 cup yellow mustard

2 TBSP poppy seeds

1/2 onion, diced

3 TBSP butter

1 package buns (I like mini potato, or Hawaiian sliders)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Saute onions in butter over medium heat until softened but not browned. Set aside. Mix mayo, mustard, and poppy seeds. Add cooled onions. Spread mayo-mustard mix on both sides of the buns. Top with ham and cheese. Wrap each sandwich in foil like a pocket (loosely) to allow air to circulate (this will allow the buns to crisp up rather than getting soggy.) Bake 8-10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and buns are toasted. Serve warm.

Wonton Jalepeno Poppers

Makes 24 filled wontons

Ingredients:

24 wonton wrappers

1 package of softened cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 lb thick-sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

3 jalepenos, seeded and diced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 Coat a muffin tin (small or medium size) with cooking spray and press wontons into wells making folded cups. Bake until toasted and crisp, about 8-10 minutes. Set aside to cool. Soften cream cheese and mix with sour cream, shredded cheddar, diced jalapenos, and crumbled bacon. Pipe or drop mixture into wonton cups. Top with additional cheese and slide back into the oven to heat through about 8-10 minutes. Serve hot or warm.

Tip: If you like a little more heat, keep the ribs and seeds in the jalapenos. Otherwise, discard, and the peppers will give plenty of fresh pepper flavor, with a lot less spice.

Breakfast Pizza

Make it easy on yourself! Buy an already made pizza dough or use a naan or other flatbread.

Ingredients:

1 naan or flatbread

6 eggs, scrambled

1/2 lb bacon

1/2 lb breakfast sausage

1-2 cups desired cheese (I like cheddar with this one)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400. Cook bacon and crumble. Set aside. Cook sausages. Cool and slice into discs. Set aside. Soft scrambled eggs (Cooking them under will allow them to finish cooking in the oven.) Assemble starting with eggs then cheese then meats. Bake for 12-14 min, or until edges are browned and cheese is bubbly.

Optional: Toast the flatbread in advance. Coat with olive oil, sprinkled with salt and pepper. Bake directly on the rack at 400 for 6-8 minutes. This will assure a crispier crust if you’re not using a pizza stone. Also, feel free to use a base sauce for the pizza, like melted garlic butter or a light coating of cream cheese.