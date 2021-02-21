Looking for a Fish Fry for Lent? Here’s a Map

(WIVB) — It’s officially fish fry season in WNY- here’s where you can get them!
Buffalo
- Bailey Seafood: 3316 Bailey Ave Buffalo, NY 14215 – Phone number: (716) 833-1973 (Every day)
- Buffalo Irish Center: 245 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220- Phone number: (&16)-825-9535 (Every Wednesday and Friday 4-9 PM)
- Buffalo Soul: 454 Pearl St Buffalo, NY 14202 (716)-768-8549 (Everyday)
- Curry’s Restaurant And Pub: 864 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 – Phone number: (716) 447-0502 (Every day)
- Hamlin House: 432 Franklin St Buffalo, NY 14202 – Phone number: (716) 885-8084 (Every Friday)
- Lake Effect Diner: 3165 Main St Buffalo, NY 14214 – Phone number: (716) 833-1952 (Every day)
- PhatCatz: 95 Kensington Ave Buffalo, NY 14215 – Phone number (716) 235-8549 (Every day)
- Swannie House: 170 Ohio St. Buffalo, NY 14203 – Phone Number: (716) 847-2898 (Ash Wednesday and Every Friday)
North Towns, South Towns, and Inbetween
- The Boston Hotel Steak & Crab House: 5555 Genesee St, Lancaster, NY 14086 – Phone number: (716) 681-6938 (Every Friday)
- Butera’s Craft Beer & Craft Pizza: 32 Main St., Hamburg – Phone number: (716) 648-5017 (Friday)
- Christ the King School: 2 Lamarck Drive, Snyder, NY 14226 (Good Friday Fish Fry on April 2, from 4:30-7 PM)
- Cornerstone Bar & Grill: 10651 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031- Phone number(716) 759-1764
- Country Cottage Restaurant: 4072 Beach Ridge Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 -Phone number: (716) 693-4911 (Wednesday and Friday)
- Classics V Banquets: 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 – Phone number: (716)691-6000 (Every Friday from 4-6:30 p.m.)
- Elma Towne Grille: 6650 Clinton St, Elma, NY 14059- Phone number: (716) 651-4619
- Davidson’s Family Restaurant: 398 E Fairmount Ave, Lakewood, NY 14750 – Phone number: (716) 763-9135 (Every day)
- Danny’s Restaurant: 3715 Genesee St Cheektowaga, NY 14225 – Phone number: (716) 634-1780 (Every day, beer-battered fish on Friday)
- Dawn’s Restaurant: 69 N. Main St Angola, NY 14006- Phone number : (716) 549-2901 (Every Friday)
- Doino’s Pizzeria Bar and Grille: 2709 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 — Phone number: (716) 893-9229
- Elma Towne Grille: 6650 Clinton Street, Elma NY 14059 Phone number –(716) 651-4619.(Every day)
- F J Donovan Post: 3210 Genesee St. Cheektowaga NY (Fridays from 4-8 p.m.)
- Fire House Sports Bar & Grill: 2141 Clinton St West Seneca NY 14206 (716)-826-4259 (Every Friday noon – 9 p.m.)
- Franks Grill: 5820 Broadway Street Lancaster, NY 14086
- French Pub: 1250 French Rd, Depew, NY 14043 – Phone number: (716) 668-8080 (Every Friday and Saturday)
- Gadowski’s: 1445 Falls St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303 – Phone number: (716) 282-7246 (Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday)
- Gene McCarthy’s: 73 Hamburg St, Buffalo, NY 14204 — Phone number: (716) 855-8948
- Ghada Have It! Mediterranean Home Cooking: 4900 Saunders Settlement Road Niagara Falls NY 14305 Phone number: (716)-297-8733 (every Friday)
- Gratwick Hose Volunteer Fire Company: 110 Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 – Phone number: (716) 692-9675 (Fridays from 4-7:30 p.m.)
- Grapevine Restaurant: 2545 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst Phone number (716) 691-7799 (Every day)
- Greek On The Street: 3189 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Phone number (716) 875-3382
- The Grill at the Dome: 175 Brompton Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 – Phone number: (716) 504-4745 (Every Friday)
- Hamburg Moose Lodge: 45 Church St., Hamburg, NY – Phone number: (716) 648-2474 (Friday 5-7 p.m.)
- Hat Trix: 4923 Southwestern Blvd. Hamburg, NY 14075 – Phone number: (716) 649-0909 (Every Wednesday and Friday)
- Hayes Seafood House: 8900 Main Street in Clarence, NY – Phone number: (716) 632-1772 (Every day)
- Hoak’s Restaurant: 4100 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075 – Phone number: (716) 627-4570 (Every day)
- Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral: 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY -Phone number (716)- 685-5766. (Every Friday during Lent from 4-7 p.m.)
- Jades Bar Restaurant: 4495 Broadway Street Depew, NY 14043 – Phone number: (716) 683-5054 (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Louisiana Cookery: 1238 Walden Ave Cheektowaga NY 14211-Phone number: (716)-908-7283
- J.P. Fitzgerald’s: 4236 Clark St, Hamburg, NY 14075, Phone number: (716) – 649-4025 (Ash Wednesday and Every Friday)
- Kenmore Fish Market: 3279 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 — Phone number: (716) 876-3035 (Tuesday-Saturday)
- Ken-Ton Elks Lodge #1942: 2805 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore NY 14217 (716) 871-9077 (Every Friday from 4-8 p.m.)
- Lancaster Elks Lodge #1478: 33 Legion Parkway Lancaster NY 14086 (716)-685-1478 (Every Friday 4-7 p.m.)
- McPartlan’s Corner: 669 Wehrle Drive, Amherst NY 14225 (716) 632-9896 (Every day)
- Mikey Dees: 227 Main Street East Aurora NY 14052 (Every Friday 11-7 p.m.)
- Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill: 1531 Military Rd, Kenmore, NY 14217 – Phone number: (716) 877-1800 (Every day)
- Native Pride Diner: 11359 Southwestern Blvd. Irving, – Phone number: (716) 934-7539 (Every day)
- North Star Tavern: 7340 Seneca St. East Aurora, NY 14052- Phone number : (716) 805-7117
- Nowak’s Tavern: 1458 Lovejoy Street Sloan, N.Y. 14212
- O’ Daniels Gin Mill and Grill: 1305 Abbott Rd. Lackawanna-Phone number (716) 823-1100 (Every Friday)
- Olympic Restaurant: 4611 Gennesse Street. Cheektowaga N.Y. 14225 (716) 839-4022 (Both locations , Fridays)
- Pappaceno’s Pizza: 4151 North Buffalo Rd. Orchard Park, NY 14127 – Phone Number: (716) 662-0700 (Every Friday)
- Pat’s Submarines: 1741 Abbott Road, Lackawanna – Phone number: (716) 826-0022 (Every day)
- Peg’s Place Restaurant: 4046 Lakeshore Rd Hamburg N.Y. 14075 (Every day)
- Penny Lane Clarence: 10255 Main St Clarence, NY 14031 (716) 320-5872 (Every Friday and Saturday )
- Pendleton Center United Methodist Church: 6864 Campbell Blvd. North Tonawanda, NY 14120 – Phone number: (716) 625-8306 (Every Friday starting Feb. 28)
- Polish Cadets Social Club: 927 Grant St, Buffalo, NY 14207- Phone number: (716) 875-3211 (Every Fridays)
- Poplar Pizza and Catering: 2912 William St, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 Phone number: (716)-892-5118 (Every Friday)
- Queen of Heaven Parish Center: 4220 Seneca Street West Seneca, New York 14224 Phone number : (716)-674-3468 (Friday, March 5 & Friday, March 19, 4-7 p.m.)
- R Bar & Grill:2139 Broadway St Sloan, NY 14212 Phone number: (716) 894-1336- (Every Friday)
- Ray’s Tavern: 1694 Lake Rd, Youngstown, NY 14174 – Phone number: (716) 745-3657 (Every Wednesday and Friday)
- Rick’s on Main: 687 Main St. East Aurora, NY 14052 – Phone Number: (716) 652-1253 (Ash Wednesday and Every Friday)
- Rodney’s Restaurant:4179 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075 (Every day)
- Shooters Grille at The Tonawandas Sportsmen’s Club:5657 Killian Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
- Six Friends Cabernet: 5259 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086 (Every Friday and Saturday)
- Squire’s Tap Room: 127 Niagara Street, Tonawanda, NY – Phone number: (716) 692-2093 (Wednesday through Saturday)
- Steve’s Pig and Ox Roast: 951 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY. 14218 Phone Number (716)-824-8601 (Every Friday during Lent, 11 am-8 pm)
- St. Christopher Roman Catholic Church: 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda NY 14150 – Phone number: (716) 692-2660 (Every Friday during Lent)
- St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church: 885 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 – Phone number: (716) 835-8905 (Every Friday from Feb. 28 through April 10, 5-7 p.m.)
- St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church: 177 Weber Rd, Lackawanna, NY 14218 (Every Friday 4-6 p.m. during Lent and every Sunday all year – 11:30 am to 12:30 pm )
- Steelbound Brewery & Restaurant: 243 West Main Street Springville N.Y. 14141 Phone number (716)-794-3555 (Every day, Ellicottville location Friday’s only)
- Strikers: 50 Michael Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 – Phone number: (716) 674-1104 (Ash Wednesday and Every Friday)
- Taylor’s Tap and Grill: 2279 Niagara Falls Blvd Wheatfield, NY
- Temple Beth Zion: 700 Sweet Home Road, Amherst NY 14226 (March 5 only from 3-6 p.m.)
- Three Girls Cafe: 8373 Boston State Road, Boston, NY 14025 – Phone number: (716)941-3250
- Tim & Bonnie’s Pizza: 385 Cascade Lane Springville, NY 14141 – Phone Number: (716) 592-9900 (Every day)8 Bristol Lane Ellicottville, NY 14731 – Phone Number: (716) 699-9021 (Every day for both locations)
- Tony Rome’s The Globe: 711 East Main St. East Aurora, NY 14052 – Phone Number: (716) 652-4221 (Every day)
- Tredos Pizzeria: 8746 Erie Rd, Angola, NY 14006 – Phone number: (716) 549-7775 (Ash Wednesday and Friday)
- Union Family Restaurant: 1747 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 – Phone number: (716) 674-9775 (Every Friday)
- Wallenwein’s Hotel: 641 Oakwood Ave, East Aurora NY 14052 – Phone number: (716)-652-9801 (Every Wednesday and Friday)
- West Valley Volunteer Hose Co:9085 Route 240, West Valley, NY 14171 (Every Friday)
- Wicked Glen: 29 S Water St, Gowanda, NY 14070 (Every Friday 11 am-11 pm)
- Wilson Fire Company No1: 250 Young St. Wilson, NY 14172 (Every Friday 4-7 p.m.)
- Yelling Goat: 205 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086 Phone number : (716) 683-0462 (Wednesday and Friday)
- Zoar Valley Tavern & Restaurant: 10711 Hammond Hill Rd. East Otto, NY – Phone Number: (716) 592-4911 (Ash Wednesday, Every Friday and Saturday)
Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
Did we miss any? Email Kelly.Khatib@wivb.com to add your business.