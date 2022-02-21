Restaurants with specials for Tuesday’s National Margarita Day

While margaritas are enjoyed all year round, be sure to have ingredients and glassware ready on Feb. 22. That’s National Margarita Day in the United States.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Taco Tuesday is also a twos-day, as in 2/22/22. Additionally, Feb. 22 happens to be National Margarita Day.

Here are some local places with food and drink specials in celebration of tacos, margaritas and palindromes:

Amherst

Papi Grande’s — 4276 Maple Rd., (716) 836-7274

•$5 Patron shots

•$6 margaritas

•Live music from Nerds Gone Wild (6 – 9 p.m. – tickets $10 at the door)

Buffalo

Aguacates — 765 Elmwood Ave., (716) 259-8205

•New 56 oz. margarita

•Instagram Giveaway

Deep South Taco: 291 Ellicott St. and 1707 Hertel Ave., (716) 235-8464

•$3 off all margaritas

•Special extended hours (12 – 9 p.m.)

Don Tequila — 73 Allen St., (716) 939-2552

•$2 Tequila shot

•$2.22 house margarita

•$12 Mexican Bulldog margarita

•$22 bucket of beer

•$2 ground beef taco (for Taco Tuesday)

Gramma Mora’s — 1465 Hertel Ave., (716) 837-6703

•$22 taco dinner for two

•$45 margarita tubes

lloyd Taco Factory — 1503 Hertel Ave., (716) 863-9781

•$8 margaritas

El Ranchito — 2447 Niagara Falls Blvd., (716) 691-5806

Señor Tequila — 414 Pearl St., (716) 854-1000

•$2 well Tequila shots

•$3 tacos

•$4 well drinks

•$5 Milagro shots

•$6 margaritas (any flavor)

•$15 lime margarita pitchers

$20 flavored margarita pitchers

•$25 lime margarita towers

•$30 flavored margarita towers

La Tolteca — 7530 Transit Rd., (716) 565-0105

•$4.99 lime margaritas

Cheektowaga

El Agave — 3870 Union Rd., (716) 473-7046

•$1.99 shredded chicken/ground beef tacos

•$2.99 grilled tacos

•$2 well shots

•$4 well drinks

•$5 Milagro Silver shots

Margaritas

•$1.99 lime margarita

•$2.99 flavored margarita

•$15 lime pitchers

•$20 flavored pitchers

•$25 lime tower

•$30 flavored tower

Grand Island

Taquito Lindo — 1849 Grand Island Blvd., (716) 775-9035

• $2.50 margaritas

Hamburg

Coyote Cafe — 36 Main St., (716) 649-1837

•Deals on margarita towers

•New margarita flavors

•Pairing menu for tacos and margaritas

•Margarita specials

West Seneca

Don Juan — 484 Harlem Rd., (716) 768-0845

•Details to be announced

Williamsville

lloyd Taco Factory — 5933 Main St., (716) 863-9781

•$8 margaritas

Other places to celebrate with a margarita:

Acapulco — 707 Main St., Tonawanda, (716) 525-1551

El Amigo Tacos — 3580 Walden Ave, Lancaster, (716) 357-0000

Andale — 1402 French Rd., Depew, (716) 671-2365

9416 Transit Rd, East Amherst, (716) 428-3068

Arriba Tortilla — 40 Riley St, East Aurora, (716) 714-9176

Casa Azul — 191 Allen St, Buffalo, (716) 331-3869

La Divina Mexican Store — 2896 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, (716) 447-8989

La Galera — 8215 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, (716) 283-0005

Hombre y Lobo — 149 Swan St., Buffalo, (716) 427-8703

Maizal Mexican Kitchen — 4840 N. French Rd., East Amherst, (716) 428-5683

El Ranchito — 9780 Main St, Clarence, (716) 320-5830

408 Evans St, Williamsville, (716) 906-3314|

Salsarita’s — 110 W. Chippewa St., Buffalo, (716) 845-5237

3901 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (716) 633-8484

Taquieria Cielito Lindo — 4125 Transit Rd., Williamsville, (716) 580-7674

Taqueria Los Mayas — 3525 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, (716) 906-3730

Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias — ​1516 Niagara Street, Buffalo, (716) 882-2800

Or if you’d prefer to enjoy a margarita at home, you can check out this recipe.