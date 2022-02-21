Restaurants with specials for Tuesday’s National Margarita Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Taco Tuesday is also a twos-day, as in 2/22/22. Additionally, Feb. 22 happens to be National Margarita Day.
Here are some local places with food and drink specials in celebration of tacos, margaritas and palindromes:
Amherst
Papi Grande’s — 4276 Maple Rd., (716) 836-7274
•$5 Patron shots
•$6 margaritas
•Live music from Nerds Gone Wild (6 – 9 p.m. – tickets $10 at the door)
Buffalo
Aguacates — 765 Elmwood Ave., (716) 259-8205
•New 56 oz. margarita
•Instagram Giveaway
Deep South Taco: 291 Ellicott St. and 1707 Hertel Ave., (716) 235-8464
•$3 off all margaritas
•Special extended hours (12 – 9 p.m.)
Don Tequila — 73 Allen St., (716) 939-2552
•$2 Tequila shot
•$2.22 house margarita
•$12 Mexican Bulldog margarita
•$22 bucket of beer
•$2 ground beef taco (for Taco Tuesday)
Gramma Mora’s — 1465 Hertel Ave., (716) 837-6703
•$22 taco dinner for two
•$45 margarita tubes
lloyd Taco Factory — 1503 Hertel Ave., (716) 863-9781
•$8 margaritas
El Ranchito — 2447 Niagara Falls Blvd., (716) 691-5806
Señor Tequila — 414 Pearl St., (716) 854-1000
•$2 well Tequila shots
•$3 tacos
•$4 well drinks
•$5 Milagro shots
•$6 margaritas (any flavor)
•$15 lime margarita pitchers
$20 flavored margarita pitchers
•$25 lime margarita towers
•$30 flavored margarita towers
La Tolteca — 7530 Transit Rd., (716) 565-0105
•$4.99 lime margaritas
Cheektowaga
El Agave — 3870 Union Rd., (716) 473-7046
•$1.99 shredded chicken/ground beef tacos
•$2.99 grilled tacos
•$2 well shots
•$4 well drinks
•$5 Milagro Silver shots
Margaritas
•$1.99 lime margarita
•$2.99 flavored margarita
•$15 lime pitchers
•$20 flavored pitchers
•$25 lime tower
•$30 flavored tower
Grand Island
Taquito Lindo — 1849 Grand Island Blvd., (716) 775-9035
• $2.50 margaritas
Hamburg
Coyote Cafe — 36 Main St., (716) 649-1837
•Deals on margarita towers
•New margarita flavors
•Pairing menu for tacos and margaritas
•Margarita specials
West Seneca
Don Juan — 484 Harlem Rd., (716) 768-0845
•Details to be announced
Williamsville
lloyd Taco Factory — 5933 Main St., (716) 863-9781
•$8 margaritas
Other places to celebrate with a margarita:
Acapulco — 707 Main St., Tonawanda, (716) 525-1551
El Amigo Tacos — 3580 Walden Ave, Lancaster, (716) 357-0000
Andale — 1402 French Rd., Depew, (716) 671-2365
9416 Transit Rd, East Amherst, (716) 428-3068
Arriba Tortilla — 40 Riley St, East Aurora, (716) 714-9176
Casa Azul — 191 Allen St, Buffalo, (716) 331-3869
La Divina Mexican Store — 2896 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, (716) 447-8989
La Galera — 8215 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, (716) 283-0005
Hombre y Lobo — 149 Swan St., Buffalo, (716) 427-8703
Maizal Mexican Kitchen — 4840 N. French Rd., East Amherst, (716) 428-5683
El Ranchito — 9780 Main St, Clarence, (716) 320-5830
408 Evans St, Williamsville, (716) 906-3314|
Salsarita’s — 110 W. Chippewa St., Buffalo, (716) 845-5237
3901 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (716) 633-8484
Taquieria Cielito Lindo — 4125 Transit Rd., Williamsville, (716) 580-7674
Taqueria Los Mayas — 3525 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, (716) 906-3730
Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias — 1516 Niagara Street, Buffalo, (716) 882-2800
Or if you’d prefer to enjoy a margarita at home, you can check out this recipe.
