For the Sixth Season in a Row, Reddy Bikeshare Brings Bike Rentals Back to Western New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– In Partnership with Independent Health, Reddy Bikeshare has officially kicked off its 2021 bike-sharing season today. This year marks the sixth season for the company which has made 400 bikes available for rent between Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

With 90 different rental locations spanning both cities, Western New Yorkers can sign up at reddybikeshare.com or download the Social Bicycles app to enjoy biking throughout the Spring, Summer, and Fall months.

For a limited time, this refreshing activity, perfect for social distancing, also comes with a sale. Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health are extending a 50% off discount available through the month of April with the use of the redeemable code: REDDY2RIDE.