In-person summer festivities make a comeback one month out from the Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer life in Buffalo is making a comeback and we’re one month away from The Taste of Buffalo, making its in-person return.

Happening downtown will be the taste of buffalo, one month from now at its familiar spot in Niagara Square, and up to Delaware and Huron.

The July 10 and 11 festival marks a comeback from many of the virtual events of the past year and will be one of the first big festivals to take place in person since 2019. However, you will notice some differences.

For the sake of crowd control, you have to buy tickets in advance for one of four, four-hour sessions either at tops markets or online.

But outside of some safety precautions, everyone involved is thrilled to be back at it.

“Nothing beats being back in Niagara Square and soaking up the amazing Taste of Buffalo atmosphere live and in person. For many Taste goers, this will be the first large-scale event they have attended since 2019,” said City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

There will be 26 restaurants and food trucks, each will have the Independent Health healthy option.

Tops Markets will have some samples and freebies — perhaps one of the biggest indicators we are still in a pandemic is Tops pharmacies will have a vaccine clinic on hand for the first half of each day.

There is a lot going on as Buffalo’s summer season gets underway.

The first-ever “Jazz on the Plaz” happy-hour-style gathering at Seneca One Tower kicked off Friday afternoon. Porch Fest returns to the Elmwood Village Saturday and the city looks forward to the return of the Taste of Buffalo.