Taste of Country is cancelled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was originally postponed, but now, this year’s Taste of Country concert is cancelled.

The concert had originally been planned for June 12 at Sahlen Field before it was moved to September 25.

Townsquare Media says the decision was made due to the evolving coronavirus pandemic. Efforts will be shifted toward planning for 2021’s concert.

Those who purchased tickets via credit card will have their money automatically refunded. The refund may show up in two to five business days.

Tickets that were purchased with cash or a check must be brought back to the Bisons’ Ticket Office for a refund.

