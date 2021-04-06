Get Air Buffalo Welcomes Patrons Back to Indoor Trampoline Park

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — From basketball to ninja warrior courses, Get Air Buffalo’s Cheektowaga location is the perfect place to host a birthday party or just get in some good exercise. The facility offers even those among us with energy to spare, a space to go “bouncing off the walls” – literally.

Like most businesses, they’re operating with limited capacity and following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, but they are open to the public and with no age restrictions, encourage you to book a day of fun by heading to their website at getairsports.com/buffalo.