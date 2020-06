BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ll get a taste of the Taste later this morning, as organizers and Tops will share a preview of this year’s virtual Taste of Buffalo event.

This year, the live event will be replaced with Taste of Buffalo at Home, which has been described as “a virtual food festival.”

Details on what you can expect next month can be found here.

Wednesday’s preview will showcase online events, demos and entertainment scheduled for July 11-12.

Watch the preview below at 11 a.m.