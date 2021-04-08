WNY MMA & Fitness Offers Self-Defense Classes and More

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Their tagline reads, “Countless training options, one training community.” and WNY MMA & Fitness gym offers exactly that: an incredible variety of ways to stay fit through the practice of mixed martial arts.

With classes for kids, teens, and adults, including free weekly self-defense sessions for women, they offer everything from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to Muy Thai and boxing.

To find a list of their class schedules for either their North Buffalo or Williamsville location, visit their website at wnymma.com.