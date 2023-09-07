AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local World War II veteran is celebrating his 100th Birthday and, in honor of his service, he was presented multiple commendations and honorifics.

Thomas Richards, a longtime Amherst resident, served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, joining at the age of 19. He was sent to Pearl Harbor shortly after the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. He aided in the cleanup and relief efforts.

Thursday, Richards was presented an Assembly proclamation, service medals, and a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol, by Assembly member Karen McMahon.

For the past 26 years, Richards has taught a stain glass-making class at the Amherst Senior Center. He was presented the honors after his class.