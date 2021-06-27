Local artisans featured at Roycroft Summer Arts & Crafts Festival

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local artists are getting their chance to shine in the Southtowns.

The Roycrofters-At-Large Association hosted the 45th annual Roycroft Summer Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend. Organizers say after having to wait for 19 months to host a show — it’s great to be back

“We had to react really quick. We waited until the last minute, which was just five weeks ago. And here we are with a show, and our committee and our coordinator and our board really pulled it together in the last minute. And credit to the artisans for being flexible and to able to jump on the show at the last minute too. Very thankful, very thankful to be here,” said Peter Potter of the Roycrofters-At-Large Association.

Organizers say people from all over come to East Aurora for the festival.

One person traveled all the way from Florida, just for the show.