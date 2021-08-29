Local businesses participate in the Elmwood Village Street Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens came out to shop and celebrate the end of the summer at the Elmwood Village Street Festival.

Several local businesses, pop-up shops and artists filled Elmwood Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The two-day event is happening in place of the Elmwood Art Festival, as it’s been canceled again this year.

News 4 spoke with one of the vendors who says she’s happy to be part of the festival and returning to a sense of normalcy.

“The Elmwood Art Festival is usually this weekend but they canceled it a number of months ago because they didn’t really know what would be going on at this time because of COVID. So, the Elmwood Village Association emailed all the businesses and asked if we wanted to do some sidewalk sales, there was live music. It’s great to see the street come alive again,” Vendor Ashley Messana said.

If you’re still interested in checking it out, the fun continues Sunday on Elmwood Avenue.