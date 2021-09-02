Local cyclist finishes over 2,400-mile ride raising money for JDRF

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 30 days and 2,400 miles, a local cyclist is finally back home.

People gathered in Blasdell to welcome back Darwin Ost Wednesday after he raised more than $20,000 for diabetes research.

Ost, a local Ford worker, biked to six different Ford plants and the company’s headquarters for the cause. The money will go to the non-profit JDRF which helps fund research for Type 1 diabetes.

Ost says he wanted to do something special after their annual fundraiser was canceled.

“This is amazing and you know what everyone here donated, that’s the thing, they all gave a little bit of themselves,” said Ost.

“I just want to say what a hero this man is to so many people, we have been following his adventures on Facebook every day. His inspiring messages and he’s made me cry as much as he’s made me laugh,” added one person following Ost’s journey.

Ford is the number one global partner of JDRF and has given more than $65 million to the organization.