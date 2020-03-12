Local dance school has busy month ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mary Kay Heneghan has had a passion for Irish dancing as long as she can remember.

“I’ve been dancing since I was four,” she said.

She’s been teaching what she calls “the beauty of dance” to young people , for the past 35 years. “Several times a week the girls and boys practice,” she said. “And they are world caliber dancers.”

She’s owns Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dance, a world champion Irish dance school, that offers classes to all ages across Western New York.

“Irish dance is a serious sport you have to be training all the time,” she said.

One of her star students is Maddie Lickfeld. She’s been dancing for 14 years now. “There is a lot of hard work and dedication but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Lickfeld.

She says while this is the group’s busiest time of year, it’s certainly her favorite.

“I love the St. Patrick’s Day Season,” said Lickfeld. “I love the heritage of Irish culture in buffalo during the season.”

And Heneghan agrees. “I’m so proud of my students,” she said. “It’s just so much fun.”

