BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local organization is trying to help kids around the holiday season, but they still need some help for themselves.

On Tuesday, organizers from the Buffalo Dream Center wrapped hundreds of gifts for children in the city of Buffalo. However, the organizers say they still have a ways to go before reaching their goal for wrapped presents on Christmas morning.

“For kids in Buffalo, they will never experience that they will go downstairs Christmas morning. There is nothing there, there is no tree, there are no presents, so to be able to hand a child their presents from Santa, it’s a big deal. Their eyes light up with joy, their smiles are so big,” said Jessie Robertson of the Buffalo Dream Center.

To make a donation, click here.