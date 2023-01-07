LACKAWANNA N.Y. (WIVB) — Local organizations came together on Saturday to save lives by donating blood.

The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons held a blood drive Saturday afternoon alongside the Kidney Foundation of Western New York and ConnectLife.

The event was held at the Western Star Lodge in Lackawanna to honor Gary Garippo, a mason who passed over the summer. The message at the drive was to raise awareness about the importance of organ and blood donation.

“Gary was a wonderful person who was always giving to others, and it was his mission to make sure other people knew about blood and organ donation and how to go about doing it and to raise awareness that there was a need for it,” said Ed Draves, the grand lodge of the State of New York Blood and Organ Donation Committee member.

Organizers say there’s always a need for these types of donations and they hope spreading awareness can help get that message out.