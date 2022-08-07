BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Run 716 race kicked off appropriately at 7:16 Sunday morning in Buffalo.

The race had two routes, a 15K for more experienced runners and a 15K relay. Proceeds from the race benefit FeedMore Western New York and the Hillary Grace Foundation which helps with ending the battle of addiction and substance abuse challenges.

“Everybody is just having a good time, their glad to be back together, sweating and just being able to compete. A lot of these people their competing against themselves, competing against the clock but they like doing that,” said Tim Herzog, the founder of Flying Bison Brewing Company.

After the race, Flying Bison Brewing Company held an after-party with live music and refreshments.