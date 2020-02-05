Local teen ‘Makes a Wish’ to go to Super Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Make-A-Wish Western New York sent a local teen on the trip of a lifetime, to this year’s Super Bowl in Miami!

16-year-old Jamar Vance of Buffalo loves football. So going to the big game with his mother Linda was a dream come true. And the icing on the cake was the Chief’s win!

They were given a stadium tour, some autographs and got to sit in the front row — what a view!

Jamar was one of 19 wish kids to go across the country, and the only one from Western New York.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with a rare cancer in his nasal passage which then impacted his brain. He is now in remission, with visits every few months to check in.

It’s been a long journey for the teen and his family.

He says after all that he’s been through, he was grateful to have a day to just enjoy being a teen watching football. “It meant a lot to me since I went through all the hardship.” he said.

“It gave him something to look forward to and make life a little bit simpler,” said his mother, Linda Banks. “We are so grateful and thankful for it all.”

She says looking forward to the trip helped them get through countless treatments.

And Jamar has a message to other kids going through the same thing. “Just make sure you stay strong and just fight through it, because there will be a reward at the end.”