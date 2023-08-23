BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local veteran received a free car on Wednesday morning, thanks to the help of several local businesses stepping up.

Kimberly Ziotek, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Kuwait from 1997-2004 and is now a single mother, received a 2019 Chevy Trax thanks to Geico. In addition, Auto Collision and Glass donated time to refurbish the car.

The donation was organized by the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, which businesses partner with to repair and donate vehicles to people in families in need of reliable transportation.

On Wednesday, Ziotek received her new car at Buffalo’s Geico office.