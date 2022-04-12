BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woman with multiple sclerosis has made it her life’s work to make sure others dealing with MS never feel alone.

She’s a full-time Instagram influencer using her platform, ‘My Balanced Style.’

Christina Roach shares her love of fashion and passion for multiple sclerosis advocacy with more than 12,000 followers on Instagram every single day,

However, getting here has been a journey. She never thought it would be more than a side hustle.

“My Balanced Style came about, and the balanced part is really about a balanced approach to life, and to fashion, and to taking this diagnosis and figuring out what really works for each individual,” Roach said.

She was diagnosed in 2016.

That’s when she started a Facebook group to share her passions, which eventually evolved to Instagram, partnerships with brands and local businesses, and quitting her teaching job of 18 years.

“Once I found out I could do this full-time, honestly, I feel like parts of my MS have gotten better,” she said. “I have neuropathy in my left leg, and being on my legs all day, that was playing a role, and it was taking a big toll on my body. And since I left honestly my leg doesn’t bother me as much anymore.”

She makes videos every single day talking about fashion and showing different clothes and also talking about her experiences with MS.

“I share a great deal and I share the fashion part of it, I’ve got people feeling good about themselves on the outside and I help them work on the inside as well.”

She said the Buffalo area has one of the highest rates of MS in the country but we also have some of the best support.

Being diagnosed isn’t a death sentence and she said she just wants to use her platform to help people through the journey.

“People aren’t going to totally understand how youre feeling at any given point so its really important to explain and to be your own best advocate,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to feel alone in this because we’re not alone in this.”

She also participates in Walk MS every year, raising more than $40,000 with her team since 2016.

This year’s walk is happening April 30 at Canalside.

