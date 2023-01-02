BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the blizzard on Christmas weekend, Sha’Kyra Aughtry heard someone crying and asking for help.

Her boyfriend went outside for help and came across a man named Joey, a 64-year-old mentally disabled man. He carried him out of the snowbank and into their home.

Joey was so frozen that his socks had to be cut off, use a hairdryer to dry his pants frozen to his legs and cut the straps of a Wegmans bag from his hands. Aughtry fed and cleaned his clothes. She then called his sister, Yvonne White, to hell her that she had his brother.

Joey had fourth degree frostbite and is currently in the burn unit at ECMC. White said Sha’Kyra Aughtry saved her brother’s life.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, Aughtry met White in person for the first time to thank her for saving her brother’s life.

So far, more than $272,000 has been raised for Joey and Aughtry. You can donate to Joey by clicking here and Aughtry by clicking here.