CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of local woodworkers are using their craft to make a difference and raise money for children who are waiting for their wish to come true.

This year, Western New York Woodturners raised just about $38,000 toward New York’s Make-A-Wish Foundation, marking $300,000 donated over the years.

The foundation’s director of development Mary Hazel says supporters like the Woodturners are vital to its mission. The check was presented this evening at Maryvale High School.

“You know, it’s really incredible. Make-A-Wish we don’t get any state or federal funding so we’re only granting local wishes because of community support so fundraisers like this, we wouldn’t be able to fulfill our mission without supporters like the Western New York Woodturners,” Hazel said.

The Woodturners continue to support a good cause by raising money annually for Make-A-Wish Foundation.