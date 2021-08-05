‘Longest Basketball Game’ World Record attempt tomorrow, highlights mental health awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An attempt to break the World Record for the Longest Basketball Game, is happening tomorrow at Nardin Academy. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares how organizers are not just looking to break a record, but also the stigma surrounding mental health.

Tip-off is tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. The team of 24 people will be playing basketball for more than five days in the school’s gymnasium, in an attempt to raise awareness. The World’s Longest Basketball Game attempt will be taking place at Nardin Academy from August 6-11.

For Nick Revelas and his sisters Savannah and Ariana , this began as a way to bring their neighborhood together with a fun, basketball tournament. “Pretty incredible to think that six years ago this was literally in my driveway with my neighbors and now we’re trying to break a world record,” said Revelas.

“It’s amazing to see how the community has come out to support us.”

After losing someone close by suicide, he wanted to use the tournament to help others struggling. “Following the death of my friend Devin in 2017, we we’re able to transform this event as a way to put the spotlight on mental health awareness and treatment.”

Revelas shared they’ve raised $75,000 since his passing.

“This event represents how many people are truly there for you how many people support this cause,” said Director of player recruitment, Savannah Revelas.

The time to beat, 120 hours, one minute and seven seconds.

Anyone is welcome to come cheer them on and there are some incentives to donate! “We’re going to be selling shirts, we have a Magic Johnson signed basketball, a signed Tre’Davious White jersey, Bills tickets,” said Revelas.

Everything raised will go to organizations focused on ending the stigma surrounding mental health.

“We were introduced to this world of mental health in such an awful way,” he said. “But to see what it’s become and to see that we’re going to help so many people that’s what means the most to me,” Revelas.

For more information or to donate, head here.