“Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt” continues in memory of Town of Tonawanda Police Capt. Christine Milosich

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the Town of Tonawanda, police will continue a contest this year, in memory of one of their own who passed away.

Captain Christine Milosich ran the “Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt” last year.

It’s a free community engagement initiative with several police departments, including the Town of Tonawanda. Milosich died in March.

Her husband, who’s a police captain, has taken over this crusade.

“It’s just an effort to really engage the community. Especially kids during the pandemic. It was a way to get everybody outside in the park — keep a safe social distance. And get out and have some fun and win some pretty cool prizes.

The ducks people will be looking for are in police uniforms. They’ll be in parks in the towns of Cheektowaga and Tonawanda. The “lucky” duck will have Captain Christine Milosich’s badge.