Luxor Steak and Lobster offers unique fine dining experience to the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Located at 3199 Main St., Luxor Steak and Lobster offers originality to Western New York. In addition to being the first local high-end restaurant of its kind, it’s also black-owned. So, more than just burgers, tomahawk steaks, and lobster mac and cheese, they’re bringing culture, flavor, and an experience.

Co-owner Tara Funderberg says, “it’s a vibe. We’ll have live entertainment, music, comedy. Great food as you can see, the best food. Great staff, we’ve hired a lot of new servers, chefs that are fresh out of culinary school, just good people.”

When asked what sets them apart from the rest, they’re clear it’s not just the menu, it’s the energy, and the love they have for the city of good neighbors is unmatched.

“What we want to give here is the ambiance. You know, a lot of people were afraid to do upscale. They didn’t think Buffalo was ready for it you know and I believe different, co-owner Taru Woods said.

If meat isn’t your thing or you’re thinking there’s nothing for you here, Funderberg just so happens to be a vegetarian and she says think again.

“Just a lot of good foods. And don’t leave out the vegetarians and vegans. We have a lot of dishes for people that don’t eat meat, don’t eat seafood so just because we’re a steak and lobster place, we cater to everybody. Yeah, nobody’s getting left out.”

