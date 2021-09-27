BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that time of year again! News 4 has teamed up with 97 Rock to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses, and we need your help!

The 27th Annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon begins Thursday at 6 a.m. and runs through October 1st at 10 a.m. We will be taking over the airways for 28 hours straight.

For nearly three decades, Western New Yorkers have made a difference, donating through the Make-A-Wish Radiothon.

Shredd and Ragan will be joining the fun this year. “You’ll see a lot of great energy, tremendous generosity, and hear amazing stories about what wishes do, for the kids and families we serve,” said Regional Director, Ben Marchione.

Here at News 4, we can’t wait to share those inspiring stories and show the impact made right here in WNY.

There are so many ways to give. You can donate any amount online at WishesRock.com.

Or check out our online auction, which is already open. There are some pretty amazing prizes to bid on, including a trip to Florida, a signed Josh Allen hat and much more.

This Thursday and Friday, you can call in at 716-587-8500 to donate. Or stop by your local Delta Sonic, where we will be collecting, both days.

Those at Make-A-Wish are asking the community to step up, as it always does. “Critical illness does not stop given the times we’ve been in. We have more kids to support today than we really ever have and that’s why the time is now, more than ever,” said Marchione. “Right now we need your support.”

And every donation makes a significant impact, locally.

For more information, head here.