(WIVB) — Thursday morning, we spoke with 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster and Rich “Bull” Gaenzler about how people can help out during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon. Hear from them in the video above!

To donate to Make-A-Wish, call (716) 587-8500. To participate in the auction, call (716) 587-8577.

MAKE-A-WISH | Learn more about Make-A-Wish here.